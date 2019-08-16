[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library’s One City, One Book Begins August 24

GREENSBORO, NC (August 16, 2019) – After a careful selection process, which included public voting, the Greensboro Public Library selected Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah for the 2019 One City, One Book community read. Institutionalized racism is a prevelant theme in the book and the Library will feature another author on the topic when Osha Gray Davidson discusses his book The Best of Enemies at 6:30 pm, Saturday, August 24 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

Filled with history of the Civil Rights Movement, The Best of Enemies is an account of the unlikely friendship between Ann Atwater, an African American activist in Durham, and C. P. Ellis, a local member of the Ku Klux Klan. Both are engaged in the public school integration movement, just on opposite sides. Gray Davison shares their backstories and takes the hidden history of Ann and C.P.’s story out of the darkness. The book was made into a movie of the same title featureing Sam Rockwell and Taraji Henson.

Osha Gray Davidson is an award-winning author of six books of non-fiction and more than a hundred articles on a range of topics. He has covered the environment for Rolling Stone magazine and blogged on renewable energy at Forbes.com. His freelance work has also appeared in InsideClimate News, Grist, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Mother Jones, Salon and other publications.

This event is free and open to the the public. For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

