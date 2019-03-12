[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library’s Earth Day Celebration Offers Eco-Fun For Everyone April 6

GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2019) – Every year the Greensboro Public Library celebrates Earth Day with free, fun and educational experiences for the whole family. This year’s celebration is from 1-5 pm, Saturday, April 6 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Rd.

Enjoy hands-on nature and eco exhibits, hayrides, tiny house exhibit, live animals, STEM activities, eco-art, alternative vehicles, face painting, nature crafts, solar and technology displays, gardening displays, scout activities and more. All activities are free and open to the public.

Prior to the Earth Day Celebration, Greensboro Beautiful is asking for volunteers for the Great American Clean-up April 6, from 9 am to noon at various locations around Greensboro. Individuals, groups and families are encouraged to show their respect for the environment and our city. Learn more and sign up to help by visiting the Greensboro Beautiful website<www.greensborobeautiful.org/>.

To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit the website<www.greensborolibrary.org/>.

