Library Welcomes Renowned Local Author Jo Maeder

GREENSBORO, NC (September 28, 2018) – The Greensboro Public Library will celebrate National Family History Month with an interactive event featuring Greensboro author Jo Maeder at 7 pm, Tuesday, October 2, at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Best known for her memoir When I Married My Mother, Maeder has just released her newest book ZERK ‘EM AND PULL THE PUSH RODS: A Wry Squint at Aviation in the Mid-20th Century.

Maeder wants to encourage everyone to delve into their family histories for this event. Participants may bring an artifact or family memento and share their story. Prizes will be awarded for the best artifact and story.

ZERK ‘EM has been described as part memoir, part “King Tut’s tomb of aviation Americana” (according to author and aviator Phill Bragg). Not just for aviation enthusiasts, this book explores various mysteries behind Maeder’s father who died in 1985.

This event is free and open to the public. To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

