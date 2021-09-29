[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Welcomes Poet Jacinta White

GREENSBORO, NC (September 29, 2021) – The Greensboro Public Library will host poet and community facilitator Jacinta White as the featured guest for the upcoming Saturday Salons at Benjamin, an in-person event open to both adults and teens, at 11 am, Saturday October 9 at Benjamin Branch, 1530 Benjamin Parkway. White will lead a discussion and writing session focused on the healing and ritualistic aspects of poetry.

“Our community is experiencing intense change and rituals may help people heal and navigate uncertainty,” said Court Duvall, manager at Benjamin Branch. “Our poetry series at Benjamin Branch offers connection and creativity for participants.”

White will lead a discussion that focuses on how reading or writing poetry can bring more clarity, grounding, and peace. All community members are invited to the workshop, regardless of experience with poetry.

Jacinta White is a poet, facilitator and coach. She’s the founder of The Word Project, where she has spent the past 20 years facilitating creative workshops for those looking to use poetry and art as catalysts for healing. She is also the publisher of the international quarterly, Snapdragon: A Journal of Art & Healing. As a writer, Jacinta’s latest poetry collection, Resurrecting the Bones: Born from a Journey through African American Churches & Cemeteries of the Rural South, was published by Press 53.

Open to adults and teens, participants can register in advance at this website<library.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/73837/841?curm=10&cury=2021&fbclid=IwAR3if4HHRFuImlPp47UeiQc3H_dgwl_atDYwlmFq8kXci-dNabBOcLvthTo>. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

