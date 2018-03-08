CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Beth Sheffield

Library Welcomes Kate Moore Author of Radium Girls

GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2018) – The Greensboro Public Library hosts British author Kate Moore from 7-8:30 pm, Wednesday, March 14, at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Rd. As part of the Library’s Women’s History Month celebration, Moore will discuss Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women.

Moore shares the true story of heroic women whose story has been overlooked and nearly forgotten. In the dark years of the First World War, hundreds of girls worked amidst the glowing dust of the radium-dial factories. Before the danger of radium was known, these “shining girls” held coveted jobs ― until they began to fall mysteriously ill. As the fatal poison of the radium took hold, the brave women found themselves embroiled in one of the biggest scandals of America’s early 20th century, and in a groundbreaking battle for workers’ rights that would echo for centuries to come.

Moore first discovered the girls’ story through directing a play about them in 2015, “These Shining Lives,” by Melanie Marnich, in London. This is a “story about real women who stood up and fought for justice.” Moore said in an April 30, 2017 New York Times interview. Moore is a Sunday Times bestselling author. She writes across various genres, from biography and history to humor, and is also in demand as a book editor, ghostwriter, and actress. Kate lives in London, England with her husband.

A book signing will follow the discussion. Co-sponsored by Scuppernong Books and the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival, this event is free and open to the public. To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org .

