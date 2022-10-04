[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Welcomes Author Christian Wetie October 13

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2022) – The Greensboro Public Library will host corporate training maven and author Dr. Christian Wetie for a book discussion from 6:30-8:30 pm, Thursday, October 13 at the Benjamin Branch, 1530 Benjamin Parkway. Dr. Wetie will be speaking about his latest book, Becoming the Best Version of You; A Guide to Self-Realization and Personal Transformation.

Dr. Wetie offers a fresh and unique outlook to help readers face the complexities of life and of being human. He prides himself on encouraging people to achieve their goals and dreams despite the adversities of life. As a corporate training consultant Wetie believes that professional development and personal development go hand-in-hand.

Wetie is a member of Council of Counseling Psychology Training Programs, a non-profit organization that fosters the advancement of education in counseling psychology. He is also the author of A Human Centered Approach to Improvement and Growth: A Corporate Leader’s Guide to Maximizing Potential.

For more information about this event email Kelsey Nation. To learn more about events and resources at the Greensboro Public Library visit this website.

