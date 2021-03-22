[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Sponsors Earth Month Challenge

GREENSBORO, NC (March 22, 2021) – Although the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library has celebrated Earth Day with big events and large crowds, this year the library will sponsor the virtual Earth Month Challenge beginning April 1. The challenge for participants is to live a “greener” lifestyle by conserving energy and water, reducing consumption, and reconnecting with nature.

As part of the Earth Month Challenge, participants are invited to track their accomplishments on an Earth Challenge Card. To join the fun, email melanie.buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:melanie.buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov> and receive an Earth Challenge Guide with tips and suggestions plus an Earth Challenge Card to record your successes. Participants who return their Earth Challenge Card are entered in a drawing for a gift basket of Earth-friendly goodies.

For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

