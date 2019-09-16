[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Sponsors Comedy Events for One City, One Book

GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2019) – To celebrate One City, One Book author Trevor Noah and his profession as a comedian, the Greensboro Public Library is hosting two stand-up comedy events. Comedians will perform at Noah’s Art: The Comedy in Commentary at 6:30 pm. Tuesday, September 17 at Vance Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Rd. Later that evening starting at 8 pm you can join the comedians at The Idiot Box Comedy Club, 503 N. Greene St.

Noah’s Art will explore the role humor plays in coping with stress and the event is suitable for all ages. The event at The Idiot Box will include stand-up comedy sets followed by a panel discussion with local comedians and is intended for an adult audience.

Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah was selected for the 2019 One City, One Book community read after a careful selection process which included public voting. Along with community partners, the Greensboro Public Library will be celebrating One City, One Book through November.

These events free and open to the public. For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

