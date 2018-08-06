[X]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melanie Buckingham

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2923

Library Seeks Nominations for Thomas Berry Award

GREENSBORO, NC (August 6, 2018) – The Greensboro Public Library is seeking nominations for the 2018 Thomas Berry Award which recognizes an individual or organization that has implemented sustainable and outstanding environmental programs or has engaged in re-imagining the human-earth relationship through scholarship, writing, poetry or the arts. Nominations are due by August 15 and may be e-mailed to Melanie Buckingham<mailto:mailtomelanie.buckingham@greensboro-nc.go>.

This award honors the legacy of one of Greensboro’s most influential authors, Thomas Berry. Berry was a Catholic priest, cultural historian and “Earth scholar.” He was the author of many books including The Great Work: Our Way into the Future. Among advocates of eco-spirituality, he is famous for proposing that a deep understanding of the history and functioning of the evolving universe is a necessary inspiration for our own effective response as individuals and as a species.

The awards ceremony will be held at 3 pm, Sunday, November 11 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road. The event is free and open to the public. Mary Evelyn Tucker from the Forum on Religion and Ecology at Yale will give the keynote address. At the conclusion of the program, a permanent sculpture commemorating all previous recipients of the award will be dedicated.

To learn more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library visit: www.greensborolibrary.org .

###

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.