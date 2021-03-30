[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Returns to Normal Operating Hours Beginning April 5

GREENSBORO, NC (March 30, 2021) – Starting Monday, April 5, all locations of the Greensboro Public Library will return to pre-pandemic operating hours. Central Library will be open from 9 am to 9 pm, Mondays through Fridays and 9 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, and 2-6 pm on Sundays. All branch locations will be open from 9 am to 9 pm, Mondays through Thursdays and 9 am to 6 pm, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2-6 pm on Sundays.

Customers are welcome for Browse, Grab & Go Service allowing for a 1-hour visit to view and select materials. In order to ensure customer and staff safety, there will be no in-house events and no public meeting room use at this time.

One-hour computer appointments are also available at all locations. Customers can make an appointment with their neighborhood branch.

Curbside service will continue for customers who wish to pick up materials without entering the building. Customers can call their closest branch to make an appointment for pick-up.

For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

