Library Program Explores Reverse Migration on March 14

GREENSBORO, NC (March 7, 2019) – Ella Joyce Stewart, a Road Scholar for the North Carolina Humanities Council, will discuss the complexities of Reverse Migration at 6 pm, Thursday, March 14 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

The Great Migration took more than six million African-Americans out of the rural Southern United States to the urban Northeast, Midwest, and West between 1916 and 1970. Now, in a reverse migration, there is an emerging North Carolina Black middle class made up of the children and grandchildren of former farmers. Stewart will explore how the New South is embracing the “prodigal” sons’ and daughters’ return.

Through the Road Scholar program, the North Carolina Humanities Council supports public humanities lectures which explore the nuances of identity and community. This project is made possible by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Participants will have the opportunity to record the story of their own migration after the program. The audio recordings will be permanently archived at the Greensboro History Museum.

This event is free and open to the the public. For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

