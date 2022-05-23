[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Presents Young Adult Author Roundtable June 1

GREENSBORO, NC (May 23, 2022) – The Greensboro Public Library presents FANTASY! Young Adult Author Roundtable with authors Isabel Ibañez, Adrienne Young, Rebecca Ross, and editor Eileen Rothschild at 10 am, Wednesday, June 1 at Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd. This in-person event is free and open to the public and also available on Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrd-morDMoGtdEvDgxREMFTZ7l9hlxDZQR>.

Author and North Carolina resident Isabel Ibañez is celebrating the May 31 release of her new book Together We Burn. Her stunning debut YA novel, Woven in Moonlight, became an instant best seller. Ibañez, whose parents are both from Bolivia, weaves a storied tapestry rich in Latin American and Andean myth, moonlight, magic and history.

Adrienne Young, author of Fable, a fantasy novel set in a world made dangerous by the sea and by those who wish to profit from it, will be a part of the Roundtable discussion. Rebecca Ross, author of A River Enchanted, a novel set on the island of Cadence, where young girls are disappearing, will be on the panel. Vice President of Wednesday Books (an imprint of St. Martin’s Press), Eileen Rothschild, will round out the participants.

Books will be available for purchase and signing from all three authors. For more information on this event, email Beth Sheffield<beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov>. Writers interested in YA fiction are also welcome to attend. Find out about the process, tips to get an agent, and trends in YA publishing. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

