Library Presents Aged to Perfection: Choosing a Caregiver – November 21

Library Presents Aged to Perfection: Choosing a Caregiver

GREENSBORO, NC (November 18, 2019) – Greensboro Public Library’s Aged to Perfection Series continues with Choosing a Caregiver at 10 am, Thursday, November 21 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

Aged to Perfection is a series focused on the health and well-being of our growing senior population and is offered on the third Thursday each month. Upcoming topics include Elder Abuse, Palliative Care, Power of Attorney, Dementia/Memory Changes and many more. Greensboro Public Library is co-sponsoring Aged to Perfection with help from Health Insurance Shoppe: Medicare, Health, and Life Insurance Solutions.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

