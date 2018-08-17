CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Beth Sheffield

Library Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin August 25

GREENSBORO, NC (August 17, 2018) – The Greensboro Public Library will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin from 12-2 pm, Saturday, August 25 at Hemphill Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd. Celebrating a true musical icon, this event will feature film clips and recordings of “The Queen of Soul”. The community is invited to share thoughts and memories on Franklin’s influence in their lives.

Born in 1942, Franklin began singing gospel music in the Detroit church where her father was a minister. At the age of 18 she started her secular singing career and in 1967 signed with Atlantic Records. She achieved commercial success with songs like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”. Earning a total of 18 Grammy Awards in a decades-long career, Franklin was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

This celebration is free and open to the public. To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org .

