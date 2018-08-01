CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Beth Sheffield

Library Party Features DJ King of the Beard August 4

GREENSBORO, NC (August 1, 2018) – Local DJ, King of the Beard, brings music and fun to the McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave. at 1 pm, Saturday, August 4. Part of the Library’s Adult Summer Reading Festival, this event brings family-friendly rap and hip hop to the outdoor patio at McGirt-Horton.

King of the Beard began his career at the young age of 11 while living in Philadelphia. Over the years he has played weddings, clubs, charity events and more. King of the Beard is a member of the Beard and Mustache Club of North Carolina and works to help raise money on behalf of local charities.

This event is free and open to the public. To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org .

