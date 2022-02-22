[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Offers Writing Workshop for International Women’s Day

GREENSBORO, NC (February 22, 2022) – In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Greensboro Public Library is offering Writing & Resilience, a special online Benjamin Bards workshop from 4-6 pm, Tuesday, March 8. Facilitated by poets Debra Kaufman and Melissa Hassard, Writing & Resilience is all about moving towards clarity and peace in a noisy world. This is the 2nd International Women’s Day writing workshop sponsored by the Library.

Debra Kaufman is a poet and playwright who has published seven collections of poetry and several plays. Her newest collection of poems is God Shattered which was published in 2019. Melissa Hassard is a poet and the former managing editor Sable Books Hybrid Publishing and founder of Women Writers of the Triad. She co-edited Red Sky: Poetry on the Global Epidemic of Violence Against Women in 2017.

Writers and non-writers alike are welcome to join this free workshop. Interested participants can email<mailto:kelsey.nation@greensboro-nc.gov> Kelsey Nation and receive a link to Writing & Resilience Workshop. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<file:///C:/DT%20Files/Press%20Releases/www.greensborolibrary.org>.

