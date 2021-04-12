[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Offers Workshops on Planning and Paying for College

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2021) – April is Financial Literacy Month and the Greensboro Public Library is offering two online workshops to help parents and students prepare for college. Join the Planning for College workshop online at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, April 14. Takeila Hall from College Foundation and Brandi Kennedy from Say Yes Guilford will provide information on scholarships, grants, financial aid and more. Participants can register at this link<tinyurl.com/yj3h3ayd>.

Saving for College will be presented online at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, April 21. Takeila Hall from College Foundation will share information for parents looking to get a head start on saving for college. Participants can register at this link<tinyurl.com/75zbhnb5>.

For more information about these workshops, please call Valerie Coll at 336-373-3764. For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

