Library Offers Skilled Trade Resource Fair
GREENSBORO, NC (October 16, 2018) – The Greensboro Public Library is hosting the Skilled Trade Resource Fair from 6-8 pm, Tuesday, October 23, at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Participants can learn about high paying career choices that don’t require a bachelor’s degree.
Representatives from GTCC Quick Jobs Training program and the Welding, Machining and Mechatronics Departments will be on hand as well as the Guilford Apprenticeship Program. There will be information about training opportunities and salaries for jobs in construction, manufacturing and maintenance.
This program is free and open to the public. To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.
