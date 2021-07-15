[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Offers Service Learning Hours for High School Students

GREENSBORO, NC (July 15, 2021) – Area high school students can earn service learning hours and help local animal shelters from 10 am to 12 pm, Tuesday, July 27 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Rd. Teens will craft no-sew blankets, cat-nip toys and dog chew toys which will be donated to shelter animals.

Participants will also learn about:

* Issues with feral cat and dog populations

* How feral animals are rescued and re-homed

* The importance of the Spay/Neuter Now campaign

This event will be in-person as we meet outdoors with social distancing. Participants will earn two hours of service learning credit through Guilford County Schools. To register for this event, email barbara.moss@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:barbara.moss@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-373-2923. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

