Library Offers Senior Wellness Series

GREENSBORO, NC (August 1, 2019) – Aged to Perfection, a new monthly educational series focused on wellness resources for seniors, will kick off at 10 am, Thursday, August 15 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. The topic for the first workshop is Medicare.

Learn about eligibility, veteran benefits, dual special needs programs for those with Medicare and Medicaid, and advance prescription drug planning for the 2109 Annual Enrollment Period. Whether you are retiring soon, already retired or continuing to work, this program will be entertaining and include plenty of valuable information.

Aged to Perfection seminars feature local experts and are scheduled to begin at 10 am on the third Thursday of each month. Presentations will last for approximately one hour with time for questions and light refreshments afterwards. Upcoming topics include Palliative Care, Alzheimer’s, Advance Directives, ABCs and D of Medicare, Choosing a Caregiver, Safe Living at Home, and more.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

