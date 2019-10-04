[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Offers Presentation on Immigration for One City, One Book

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2019) – Learn more about the challenges newcomers face as the Greensboro Public Library presents Why Not Leave: Understanding Immigration at 11:30 am, Saturday, October 12 at the Glenwood Branch Library, 1901 W. Florida St. This event is part of the Library’s One City, One Book celebrating Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah.

Lynn Thompson from the New Arrivals Institute will discuss different paths of immigration and the history of Greensboro as a resettlement area. The event will also showcase resources that local organizations offer to immigrants and highlight volunteer opportunities. After the presentation, there will be a reception. Guests can check out resources and explore how to get involved.

Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah was selected for the 2019 One City, One Book community read after a careful selection process which included public voting. Along with community partners, the Greensboro Public Library will be celebrating One City, One Book through November.

For more information about Why Not Leave: Understanding Immigration, contact Luce Hartsock at 336-297-5000. This event is free and open to the public. To learn more about other Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

