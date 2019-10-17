[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Offers Panel Discussion on Identity for One City, One Book

GREENSBORO, NC (October 17, 2019) – To explore the rich themes of identity and family of the One City, One Book choice, Born a Crime by Trevor Noah, the Greensboro Public Library is hosting a community open dialogue about issues of identity at 7 pm, Tuesday, October 22 at Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Pkwy.

Panelists include South African native Meliwe Nxumalo, Chuck Egerton, a PhD candidate for peace and conflict studies at the University of Manitoba, Canada, and Riley Driver, a teacher of English Language Learners. Christine Murray of Healthy Relationships Initiative will moderate the discussion. We’ll review related passages from Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime and other books.

Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah was selected for the 2019 One City, One Book community read after a careful selection process which included public voting. Along with community partners, the Greensboro Public Library will be celebrating One City, One Book through November.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

