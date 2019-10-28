[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Offers Panel Discussion on Domestic Violence for One City, One Book

GREENSBORO, NC (October 28, 2019) – Exploring the subject of domestic violence as found in the One City, One Book selection, Born a Crime by Trevor Noah, the Greensboro Public Library is hosting a Domestic Violence Panel Discussion at 6:30 pm, Tuesday, October 29 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

Panelists include Dr. Christine Murray, Director of UNCG Center for Youth, Family and Community Partnerships; Lalani Reeves from the Committee on the Status of Women; Sgt. Philip Nix of the Greensboro Police Department; and Sonya Desai of the Family Justice Center. Brian Hart, Greensboro Public Library Deputy Director, will moderate the panel.

Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah was selected for the 2019 One City, One Book community read after a careful selection process which included public voting. Along with community partners, the Greensboro Public Library will be celebrating One City, One Book through November.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

