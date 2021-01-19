[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Offers New Year, New Career Workshops

GREENSBORO, NC (January 19, 2021) – Greensboro Public Library is providing a series of free online workshops to help job seekers and those wishing to improve their careers. Learn to maximize the benefits of LinkedIn in your job search in a free Zoom workshop from 12 to 1:30 pm, Monday, January 25. Guest speaker Teddy Burriss is a world renowned networking strategist, job coach, and business consultant. This workshop will provide useful strategies to get the most from LinkedIn whether you already have an account or want to create one.

Interested participants can register in advance at this website<zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtdu-hrz4rHtLdjloBZvtxzuQZulS3jAFO> then receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

