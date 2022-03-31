[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Offers Introduction to American Sign Language April 5

GREENSBORO, NC (March 31, 2022) – The Greensboro Public Library is offering and Introduction to American Sign Language (ASL) at 7 pm, Tuesday, April 5 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. This class will also be available on Zoom; register in advance at this website<us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwuf-msrzoiGtx36okseVTRm7b5QF6eV7NH>.

This class will be presented by a member of the Communication Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, a non-profit organization here in Greensboro. There will be a discussion on the Deaf community and their culture then participants will learn how to sign some basic words and phrases in ASL.

To reserve an in-person spot email<mailto:Amy.Bacon@greensboro-nc.gov> Amy Bacon or call 336-373-7878. The program will also be live-streamed on the Library’s Facebook<www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary/> page. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<file:///C:/DT%20Files/Press%20Releases/www.greensborolibrary.org>.

