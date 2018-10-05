[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Offers Healthy Cooking Workshops in October

GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2018) – The Greensboro Public Library, the American Heart Association and the Guilford County Health Department are sponsoring two healthy cooking workshops from 6-7:30 pm, Thursday, October 11 and from 6-7:30 pm, Tuesday, October 23 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Executive Chef N’gai Dickerson will demonstrate healthy cooking recipes that are budget-friendly and easy to prepare.

North Carolina is ninth in food insecurity according to the United States Department of Agriculture, which collects data on where people have the least access to fresh, healthy foods. Many Guilford County residents lack the knowledge, incentive and access to consistently make healthy food choices. Chef N’gai teaches valuable cooking skills and healthy eating habits so underserved residents can lead healthier lives.

This program is free and open to the public. To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

