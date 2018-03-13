CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Antuan Hawkins

Library Offers Free Health Screenings April 6

GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2018) – The Greensboro Public Library, along with Hamilton Lakes Lions Club and Triad Health Project, will offer free health screenings from 9 am to 3 pm, Friday, April 6, at Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

With more than 60 years of serving Greensboro, Hamilton Lakes Lions Club sponsors the Mobile Screening Unit (MSU) to provide free screenings for vision and hearing problems. Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and highly-trained optical technicians, the MSU will be parked in front of Central Library while conducting screenings for existing or potential hearing loss, glaucomas, and other eye diseases.

Triad Health Project has provided testing and support to individuals living with HIV/AIDS, their families, and those at risk for HIV/AIDS since 1986. The organization began as a grassroots effort among fourteen friends to deal with the emerging health crisis and the barriers and discrimination their friends with HIV and AIDS were facing. Through the years, their services have adapted to the changing reality of HIV management. In addition to HIV and STD testing, THP, one of the largest AIDS service organizations in North Carolina, offers case management, the Higher Ground Day Center, food pantry as well as education and prevention outreach.

This event is free and open to the public. To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org .

