Library Offers Free Health Screenings April 5

GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2019) – The Greensboro Public Library and the Hamilton Lakes Lions Club will offer free health screenings from 9 am to 3 pm, Friday, April 5, at Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

With more than 60 years of serving Greensboro, Hamilton Lakes Lions Club sponsors the Mobile Screening Unit (MSU) to provide free screenings for vision and hearing problems. Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and highly-trained optical technicians, the MSU will be parked in front of Central Library while conducting screenings for existing or potential hearing loss, glaucomas, and other eye diseases.

This event is free and open to the public. To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

