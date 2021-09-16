[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Offers Facilitator Training for One City, One Book

GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2021) – The Greensboro Public Library is seeking facilitators to assist with book discussions for the One City, One Book community read this fall. Training will be offered at 2:30 pm, Saturday, September 26 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Rd. Participants can elect to attend in-person or online.

Celebrating Greensboro’s rich literary heritage, the Library, along with the Greensboro Public Library Foundation and a host of community partners, sponsors the One City, One Book community read every other year. This year’s selection is There There by Native American author Tommy Orange. There There is a stunning debut novel that follows twelve characters from Native communities as they all travel to the Big Oakland Powwow. With a common history these voices share the plight of the modern urban Native American with unflinching focus.

“Becoming a facilitator is an ideal way to engage with the community over the key themes found in our One City, One Book selection. Volunteer facilitators can receive training in person or online then help book clubs, faith communities and other organizations with discussions of There There,” says Ronald Headen, librarian and training supervisor.

To register for a training session contact Ronald Headen at 336-412-6199 or email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov>. Training is available in-person or online.

Praised by media and fellow authors alike, There There is one of the New York Times 10 Best Books of the Year, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Winner of the Pen/Hemingway Award. For most readers the depiction of modern day Native Americans will be a stark departure from traditional stereotypes.

One City, One Book programming begins this fall with lively programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings, and more offer opportunities for the entire community to engage around the themes of the chosen work. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<file:///C:/DT%20Files/Press%20Releases/www.greensborolibrary.org>.

