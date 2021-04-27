[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Library Offers Discussion on Caregiving and Coping
GREENSBORO, NC (April 27, 2021) – In honor of Older Americans Month, the Greensboro Public Library welcomes Dr. Linda Samuel for an online discussion on Family Caregiving and Spiritual Coping at 12 pm, Wednesday, May 5 on Zoom<zoom.us/meeting/register/tJckfuyqrD8tHdegU1dzaTwLDOkd3D4u1N44>. As a Professor and licensed social worker, Dr. Samuel will share what she has learned about the unique struggles of older adults and their caregivers during difficult times.
Dr. Samuel is an Associate Professor and licensed social worker with over 20 years of professional experience prior to obtaining her PhD. Her background includes work in the public health network and helathcare system. She also has professional expertise in Minority Health Disparities Advocacy; Caregiver Support Groups; Religion/Spriituality Research; and Women Resources Networks.
For questions about this event, please email Trena Taylor<mailto:trena.taylor@greensboro-nc.gov>. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.
