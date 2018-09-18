[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Offers College Financial Aid Workshop September 22

GREENSBORO, NC (September 18, 2018) – The Greensboro Public Library is sponsoring a free workshop to help students with financial aid from 10 am to noon, Saturday, September 22, at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Students can find out how to tap into the billions of dollars in college grants, loans and work study awards.

Representatives from the College Foundation and Say Yes to Education Guilford will provide information on resources and assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Library staff will also be available to help with navigating library resources on financial aid.

This event is free and open to the public. To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

