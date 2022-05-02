[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Offers Class on Outdoor Education

GREENSBORO, NC (May 2, 2022) – Greensboro Public Library invites parents and educators to Nature as Your Classroom at 7 pm, Monday, May 9 on Zoom. The guest speaker is Shannon Earle, Founder of Forest Explorers, a small business providing outdoor education classes for children ages 6-12.

Forest Explorers programs teach basic elements of science through investigations sparked by children’s observations, questions and interests. Classes also dedicate time to move, play and be creative outside, including storytelling, mindfulness, journaling, drama, art, building and wilderness awareness. Through this Zoom program, parents and educators can discover ideas and techniques to engage children in outdoor learning.

This event is free and open to anyone interested in outdoor learning. To register and receive the Zoom link, email Melanie Buckingham<mailto:Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov>. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

