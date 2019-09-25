[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Offers African Dance Performance for One City, One Book

GREENSBORO, NC (September 25, 2019) – To celebrate One City, One Book and its South African setting, the Greensboro Public Library is hosting Suah African Dance Theatre at 7 pm, Thursday, September 26 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. The Suah African Dance Theatre is a professional touring African drum and dance company based in Greensboro. They will offer a lively dance performance and explain some of the African roots of dance in the United States.

Founder of Suah African Dance Theatre, Wesley L Williams Jr is a teacher, dancer, choreographer and entrepreneur. He has served as artist in residence at several colleges and universities including Duke, UNC-G, NC School of The Arts, Winston Salem State and others.

Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah was selected for the 2019 One City, One Book community read after a careful selection process which included public voting. Along with community partners, the Greensboro Public Library will be celebrating One City, One Book through November.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

