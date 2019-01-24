[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Invites Public Voting for One City, One Book Selection

GREENSBORO, NC (January 24, 2019) – The Greensboro Public Library’s venerable One City, One Book community read is scheduled to begin this fall. In the meantime everyone is invited to participate in the selection process by voting for one of five books chosen as finalists.

The selected titles are: Dopesick by Beth Macy, The Leavers by Lisa Ko, Born A Crime by Trevor Noah, The Last Ballad by Wiley Cash and The Book of Joy by Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama. Readers can vote by visiting this website<www.surveymonkey.com/r/ocobgso19>. A link to the voting site can also be found on the Library’s website<library.greensboro-nc.gov/> and Facebook page. Voting ends February 1 and the winning title will be announced to the public in May.

The Greensboro Public Library’s One City, One Book community read takes place every other year. Along with many community partners, the Library leads a city-wide reading of a selected book. Lively programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings, and more are held to engage the entire community around the themes of the chosen work. In 2017, we read Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly. There were more than 280 library, community partner and book club programs.

Library Director Brigitte Blanton said, “One City, One Book is a hallmark program that attracts thousands of participants with thoughtful discussions and exciting programming that mirrors the themes found in the selected book. In 2017 we had over 9,000 readers participate and we’re hoping that by involving everyone in the selection process we engage even more readers in 2019.”

To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

