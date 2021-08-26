[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Introduces Outdoor Adventurers of Color Series

GREENSBORO, NC (August 26, 2021) – The Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library is offering Outdoor Adventurers of Color, a monthly series exploring opportunities for outdoor recreation, socialization and community engagement.

The film No Time to Waste: The Urgent Mission of Betty Reid Soskin will be shown at 7 pm, Monday, September 13 in Price Park. Participants are invited to bring a picnic blanket and watch this engaging film about the story of legendary 98-year old park ranger Betty Reid Soskin’s inspiring life. The film shares her history as an activist, legislative representative, and park planner. It also depicts her compelling work at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park and her historical stories of people of color. Staff from the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will also share some great resources to enjoy at the conclusion of the program.

Hear from Shawn Byrd with the group, Black Girls Do Bike, at 10 am, Saturday, October 16 in Price Park. Byrd will share information about the group’s favorite places to ride and some of her most rewarding experiences biking. She will also have some tips on safety, biking skills, and ways to enjoy your biking more. Bring an outdoor chair for this meeting in the park.

Outdoor Adventurers of Color will gather at the Kathleen Clay Branch to watch a video on the amazing story of Sunset Market Gardens, David and Nneka Williams and their family farm at 9 am, Monday, November 8 on the Greensboro Public Library YouTube Channel<www.youtube.com/channel/UCg8BoYtPU6EKB7ZbSBJvVbw>. The family owns and farms a 12-acre plot, with one acre of intensely planted certified organic gardens. Learn about the family’s journey with a focus on horticulture, food, cooking, fitness and health.

For more information on Outdoor Adventurers of Color please email Melanie Buckingham<mailto:Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov>. To learn more about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

