Library Hosts Zoom Discussion With Author Derick Lugo

GREENSBORO, NC (January 11, 2022) – The Greensboro Public Library wants you to hear from a very unlikely outdoor adventurer and writer, Derick Lugo, at 7 pm, January 24 on Zoom. Lugo had never hiked or camped a day in his life, but the Brooklyn-born, New York City urbanite hopped a train to Georgia, grabbed a taxi at the station, and told the cab driver to drop him off at the beginning of the Appalachian Trail.

His journey and the lessons learned are the subject of Lugo’s newly-released debut memoir, The Unlikely Thru-Hiker: An Appalachian Trail Journey. It’s a story of a young black man demonstrating grit and humor as he discovers the natural world of the trail. The book will inspire hikers and non-hikers to attempt what seems impossible.

This event is part of the on-going series hosted by the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch called Outdoor Adventurers of Color. Monthly events feature opportunities for outdoor recreation, socialization, and engagement.

To register in advance for this event, email Melanie Buckingham. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.

