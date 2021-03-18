[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Hosts Virtual Author Discussion of Black Oscars: From Mammy to Minny

GREENSBORO, NC (March 18, 2021) – The Greensboro Public Library will host author Frederick Gooding, Jr. who recently published Black Oscars: From Mammy to Minny, What the Academy Awards Tell Us about African Americans at 7 pm, Tuesday, March 23 on Zoom<zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hoXvknLiRuqmuf_Tod9MGA>. Join a free and candid discussion on this year’s Academy Award nominations and African Americans in film.

Gooding’s book expands the reach into cultural studies by analyzing African American Academy Award winners and how their narratives reflect and reinforce a larger American history. A professor at Texas Christian University, Gooding critically analyzes race within mainstream media, contextualizing problematic patterns based upon their historical roots. His best-known work to date is You Mean, There’s RACE in My Movie? The Complete Guide to Understanding Race in Mainstream Hollywood, which has been utilized in high schools and universities nationwide.

To register in advance for this webinar, go to this Zoom<zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hoXvknLiRuqmuf_Tod9MGA> site. To learn more about this program, contact Ronald.Headen@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Ronald.Headen@greensboro-nc.gov>. For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

