Library Hosts Romance Writers Workshop
GREENSBORO, NC (November 8, 2018) – The Greensboro Public Library welcomes North Carolina romance authors, Agnes Alexander, Kianna Alexander, Jessica Cale, and Lisa Watson for Romance is on the Page from 10 am to 1 pm, Saturday, November 10, at the Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd.
November is National Novel Writing Month and these authors will present a workshop on writing and publishing romance novels. The workshop is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Please call 336-373-2925 to register.
For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.
