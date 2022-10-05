[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Hosts Photo Walk at Green Hill Cemetery October 15

GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2022) – The Greensboro Public Library will host a Photo Walk at 4 pm, Saturday, October 15 at Green Hill Cemetery, 901 Wharton St. Historic cemeteries chronicle the history of a city while showcasing elaborate and ornate sculptures, many of which can be considered works of art.

Veteran photographers will lead the tour, swapping tips and techniques as the group shares new perspectives. From beginner to pro, everyone is welcome to join the group and learn from one another. All camera brands and models from DSLRS to point-and-shoot to cellphone cameras are encouraged to join. Participants will be able to submit their photos for an online exhibition.

For more information about the Photo Walk, email antuan.hawkins@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:antuan.hawkins@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-373-2169. To learn more about events and resources at the Greensboro Public Library visit this website<library.greensboro-nc.gov/>.

