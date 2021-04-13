[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jenkins Lumpkin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2015

Library Hosts Newcomer Series for Immigrants and Refugees

GREENSBORO, NC (April 13, 2021) – The Greensboro Public Library, in partnership with the UNCG Center for New North Carolinians, FaithAction and the Church World Service Greensboro, is hosting a Newcomers Series of panel discussions with immigrant and refugee advocacy organizations. Next up in the series is Tools for Building Cultural Competency at 5 pm, Thursday, April 15 on the Library’s Facebook<www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary> page. Learn actionable, everyday practices to foster cooperation, trust and greater understanding across lines of culture and faith.

Best Practices and Strategies for Advocacy will be presented at 5 pm, Thursday, April 22 on the Library’s Facebook<www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary> page. Find out how to be a better advocate, and ally for our newest neighbors.

For more information about these workshops, please call Jenkins Lumpkin at 336-373-2015. For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Libraries Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.