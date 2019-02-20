[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Hosts March 4 Discussion on Black Migration

GREENSBORO, NC (February 20, 2019) – Dr. Armondo Collins will lead a community discussion on Black Migration at 6 pm, Monday, March 4 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Using Zora Neale Hurston’s book, Barracoon: The Story of the Last Black Cargo, Collins will explore race and class in contemporary America. Collins is the head of Digital Media Commons at UNCG.

Beverly Burnett, NC Association of Black Storyteller president, will also be in attendance to perform an excerpt from How it Feels to be Colored Me. This is Burnett’s one woman show that reveals the complex life of celebrated American writer and folklorist Zora Neale Hurston. Burnett is the 2018 recipient of the Zora Neale Hurston Award.

Participants will have the opportunity to record their own migration story after the program. These recordings will be permanently archived at the Greensboro History Museum.

