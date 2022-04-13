[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Hosts Local Authors Writing About Autism April 16

GREENSBORO, NC (April 13, 2022) – The Greensboro Public Library continues to celebrate April as National Autism Month with a visit from authors R.V. and Marlene Kuser at 2 pm, Saturday, April 16 at the Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd.

R. V. Kuser is an individual with profound autism who works as a teacher, developmental specialist, autism consultant, and speaker. His book, Challenged, but Not Defeated, reflects his strategies for coping with autism and schizophrenia. Marlene has provided much love and support to R.V. who attributes his success to her. Together they have written a novel, Weight A Minute! – Lessons a Family Learns Thru the Gift of Autism, the story of a family with an autistic child.

This presentation features door prizes and a book signing. Copies of their books will be on sale. This is an in-person and Zoom event and participants can register by calling 336-412-6199 or by emailing<mailto:ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov> Ronald Headen. For more information about other Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<file:///C:/DT%20Files/Press%20Releases/www.greensborolibrary.org>.

