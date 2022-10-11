[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Hosts Discussion on Access to Mental Healthcare for Native Americans

GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2022) – The McGirt-Horton Branch of the Greensboro Public Library will host Native Healing: Connection to Culture and Food from 3-4:30 pm, Wednesday, October 26 at its 2501 Phillips Ave. location. Stephen Bell and Erika Reynolds will discuss access to mental healthcare for Native people and the ways in which connecting to food and culture can serve as an access point to healing.

Stephen Bell is a member of the Lumbee Tribe and works as a clinical social worker and American Indian Education Coordinator for Guilford County Schools. In this role, he enjoys getting to work with Native youth to help them heal by connecting with their Native culture, and to educate others on the great diversity amongst Native people and communities.

Erika Reynolds is Cherokee/Arawak/Saura and is a graduate of UNCG with bachelor’s degrees in Psychology and Spanish. She is currently pursuing her master’s in Peace and Conflict Studies. With a professional background in the non-profit world and the legal system, Reynolds is enthusiastic about giving voice to those who largely go unheard and making those unseen more visible.

Native Healing: Connection to Culture and Food is co-sponsored by the Greensboro History Museum. This event is free and open to the public. Contact John Serrano at 336-373-5810 with any questions. To learn more about events and resources at the Greensboro Public Library visit this website<library.greensboro-nc.gov/>.

