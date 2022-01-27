[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Hosts Discussion of African-American Health Issues

GREENSBORO, NC (January 27, 2022) – The Greensboro Public Library presents How’s Your Health? – A Look at Health Care in the African-American Community, with Dr. Vieta Bland at 2 pm, February 5 at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 West Vandalia Rd. The event will also be available on Zoom and you can register in advance by email<mailto:ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov> or by calling 336-412-6199.

The 2022 African-American History Month theme this year is Health and Wellness. Dr. Vieta Bland from the Bland Clinic will speak on the current state of health care in the African-American community. Dr. Bland specializes in chronic conditions like lung disease and diabetes. She’s also a renowned hypertension specialist and the only one in the Greensboro area.

In addition to her practice, Dr. Bland is a syndicated host with her own weekly podcast answering listeners health questions. Her show can be heard Wednesdays at 4:30 pm on channel 90.1 FM. Beyond treating patients’ ailments and monitoring their health, Dr. Bland oversees Phase III clinical studies at the Bland Clinic Research Division. Their current studies involve hypertension, diabetes, and lung disease.

