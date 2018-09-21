[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Hosts Conversation with Author Elaine Neil Orr

GREENSBORO, NC (September 21, 2018) – The Greensboro Public Library will host a conversation with novelist Elaine Neil Orr at 7 pm, Thursday, September 27, at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. News & Record editorial page editor Allen Johnson will sit down with the author to discuss her new book, Swimming Between Worlds.

Orr, a professor of English at NC State University, was born in Nigeria where her parents were missionaries. She draws on this background for both her works of fiction, Swimming Between Worlds and A Different Sun, and her memoir, Gods of Noonday: A White Girl’s African Life.

Set in the 1960’s, Swimming Between Worlds follows Tacker Hart who returns in disgrace to Winston-Salem after being fired from a prestigious architectural assignment in West Africa. The culture and people he grew to admire in Africa have left their mark on him. As he tries to reintegrate into U.S. society, he manages his father’s grocery store and becomes reacquainted with Kate Monroe, a neighbor he barely knew growing up.

Tacker and Kate encounter a young African-American, Gaines Townson, and their stories converge. As Winston-Salem is pulled into the tumultuous 1960s, these three Americans find themselves at the center of the civil rights struggle, coming to terms with the legacies of their pasts as they search for a brighter future.

A book signing will follow the presentation. This event is free and open to the public. To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

