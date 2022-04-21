[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Library Hosts Career Exploration Workshop April 27

GREENSBORO, NC (April 21, 2022) – The Greensboro Public Library is offering a free workshop for anyone seeking a new career at 2 pm, Wednesday, April 27 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. The event is a great opportunity to learn about the changing needs of employers and what is available in fast growing and high paying careers.

Learn more about the link between obtaining technical education and growing a career. Representatives from GTCC will share information about educational opportunities that are designed to help workers make a career transition. The Library’s Career Counselor will share resources and discuss services available to help customers reach their goals.

For more information about other Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<file:///C:/DT%20Files/Press%20Releases/www.greensborolibrary.org>.

