Library Hosts Author Kianna Alexander

GREENSBORO, NC (February 14, 2022) – Romance is in the air as the Greensboro Public Library presents Modern Love with Kianna Alexander at 2 pm, February 19 at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd. Alexander is the prolific author of romance and women’s fiction with nearly 40 published books to her credit.

Alexander will talk about her books and what it’s like to be an author. Her highly anticipated historical novel, Carolina Built, is being published in February. The book is based on the life of African-American real estate magnate Josephine N. Leary, a North Carolina “hidden figure.”

Like any good Southern belle, Kianna Alexander wears many hats: doting mama, advice-dispensing sister, and gabbing girlfriend. She’s a voracious reader, an amateur seamstress and occasional painter in oils.

This is an in person and Zoom event. Contact Ronald Headen by email<mailto:ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov> for more information or to register. You may also call 336-412-6199.

For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<file:///C:/DT%20Files/Press%20Releases/www.greensborolibrary.org>.

