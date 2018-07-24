[X]
Library Hosting We’re Listening Events
GREENSBORO, NC (July 24, 2018) – The Greensboro Public Library is hosting a series of “We’re Listening” events to engage customers and learn more about their interests, goals and ideas. Central Library and each branch location will host at least one event as listed below:
July 31 at 6 pm Vance Chavis Branch 336-373-5838
August 8 at 4:30 pm Glenn McNairy Branch 336-373-2015
August 19 at 3 pm Vance Chavis Branch 336-373-5838
August 22 at 7 pm Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch 336-373-2923
August 30 at 6 pm Hemphill Branch 336-373-2925
September 13 at 6 pm Glenwood Branch 336-297-5000
September 18 at 6:30 pm Central Library 336-373-2471
September 20 at 7 pm Benjamin Branch 336-373-7540
September 27 at 7 pm McGirt-Horton Branch 336-373-5810
September 27 at 7 pm Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch 336-373-2923
October 6 at 3:30 pm Central Library 336-373-2471
October 7 at 3 pm Glenwood Branch 336-297-5000
October 13 at 3 pm Benjamin Branch 336-373-7540
October 20 at 3 pm McGirt-Horton Branch 336-373-5810
October 25 at 6 pm Hemphill Branch 336-373-2925
The Library’s Deputy Director, Brian Hart said, “Our mission statement makes it clear that we are ‘in partnership with the community’ and we want to learn more about our customers’ needs and interests. Our goal is to develop and deliver programs and services that reflect customers’ true interests and support their aspirations.”
To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org
