Library Hosting Fatherly Inspirations with Coach Short

GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2021) – In honor of Father’s Day, the Greensboro Public Library welcomes Coach Alphonso Short for a virtual discussion at 2 pm, Saturday, June 12. Coach Short will discuss his book, Be Transformed: Think about it! Pray about it! Be about it!

Alphonso Short has dedicated his life to service, specifically to programs that serve to build up men and children. Whether serving as tutor and mentor through the Adopt a School program, coaching boys’ basketball through the City’s Parks and Recreation programs, volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club, or serving in various leadership positions in ministry, he has been committed to making a difference. Coach Short has been recognized for his work as a volunteer from various citywide organizations.

Copies of the book are available in the library’s collection. To register for this event, email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-412-6199. For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

