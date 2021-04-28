[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Valerie Coll

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3764

Library Hosting Discussion on Careers in Science

GREENSBORO, NC (April 28, 2021) – In partnership with UNCG’s Spartans for Science and Policy, the Greensboro Public Library will host Meet the Scientist at 7 pm, Monday, May 3 on Zoom. Student scientists from UNCG will share information on careers in science. Participants can register in advance at this website<zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ALmH8WdiSe-1ajv5UHlfiA> or call 336-373-3764.

Spartans for Science and Policy is a diverse group of graduate and undergraduate scientists passionate about making science accessible to everyone. They range from ecologists to microbiologists and organic chemists, with interests from grass to bees to medicine. The panelists will share their expertise and answer questions about college, graduate school, research or anything science.

For more information about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Libraries Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.